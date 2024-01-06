Texas State vs. Georgia State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) facing the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas State vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Texas State Players to Watch
- Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
