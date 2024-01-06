Saturday's game that pits the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Moody Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Texas. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Where: Austin, Texas

Venue: Moody Center

Texas Tech vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-1.3)

Texas (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Texas has gone 4-9-0 against the spread, while Texas Tech's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in five games, while Red Raiders games have gone over six times. Texas is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Texas Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and giving up 64.5 per outing, 43rd in college basketball) and have a +176 scoring differential.

Texas Tech ranks 119th in college basketball at 38.0 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

Texas Tech makes 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.9 (66th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Texas Tech has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (180th in college basketball).

