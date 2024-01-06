Texas Tech vs. Texas January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Texas Longhorns (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Joe Toussaint: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 14.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.7 PTS, 3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Texas Stat Comparison
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Texas Tech AVG
|Texas Tech Rank
|76th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|75.7
|165th
|94th
|67
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|63rd
|140th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|38.4
|109th
|241st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|223rd
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|27th
|17.3
|Assists
|14.3
|133rd
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
