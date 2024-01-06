Saturday's contest features the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off at Moody Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-71 victory for Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Austin, Texas

Venue: Moody Center

Texas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-1.3)

Texas (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Texas is 4-9-0 against the spread, while Texas Tech's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Longhorns have a 5-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Raiders have a record of 6-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Texas is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Texas Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game with a +193 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (38th in college basketball).

Texas is 111th in the nation at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 34 its opponents average.

Texas hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Longhorns record 100.7 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball), while allowing 81.8 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.

