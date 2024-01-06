How to Watch the Texas vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) will try to extend a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Longhorns (14-1) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns score 37.1 more points per game (90.8) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (53.7).
- Texas has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
- West Virginia has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 90.8 points.
- The Mountaineers average 25.9 more points per game (81.8) than the Longhorns give up (55.9).
- West Virginia has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 55.9 points.
- When Texas gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 14-0.
- The Mountaineers are making 48% of their shots from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns concede to opponents (38.5%).
- The Longhorns shoot 51.8% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|W 97-52
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|W 74-47
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|TCU
|-
|Moody Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
