Texas vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) going head-to-head at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Longhorns, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Longhorns won their last game 74-47 against Texas Tech on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
- Kansas State vs UCF
- Oklahoma State vs TCU
- Houston vs Baylor
- Kansas vs Texas Tech
- Houston vs Baylor
- Kansas State vs UCF
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns defeated the No. 12-ranked UConn Huskies, 80-68, on December 3, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Longhorns have three wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13
- 74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68) on January 3
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 25
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 113) on December 27
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 34.9 points per game, with a +523 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 55.9 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- While the Longhorns are scoring 90.8 points per game in 2023-24, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 91.7 a contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.