Saturday's contest between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) going head-to-head at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Longhorns, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Longhorns won their last game 74-47 against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns defeated the No. 12-ranked UConn Huskies, 80-68, on December 3, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Longhorns have three wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

The Mountaineers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 113) on December 27

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 34.9 points per game, with a +523 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 55.9 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

While the Longhorns are scoring 90.8 points per game in 2023-24, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 91.7 a contest.

