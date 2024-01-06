Saturday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, UT Arlington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-7.8)

SFA (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

SFA's record against the spread this season is 5-7-0, and UT Arlington's is 9-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the 'Jacks are 7-5-0 and the Mavericks are 8-4-0. In the past 10 games, SFA has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other WAC Predictions

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks score 72.5 points per game (248th in college basketball) and give up 73.5 (238th in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

UT Arlington comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It records 38.5 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

UT Arlington connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 33.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.0%.

UT Arlington has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.8 per game (350th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (217th in college basketball).

