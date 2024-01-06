The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks have averaged.

UT Arlington has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.

The Mavericks' 72.5 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.

UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home UT Arlington is scoring 79.7 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (65.9).

The Mavericks are giving up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (81.6).

UT Arlington drains more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (31.1%).

