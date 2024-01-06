The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks have averaged.
  • UT Arlington has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.
  • The Mavericks' 72.5 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.
  • UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UT Arlington is scoring 79.7 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (65.9).
  • The Mavericks are giving up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (81.6).
  • UT Arlington drains more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (31.1%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas L 78-52 UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas L 79-62 Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State L 78-76 Wisdom Gym
1/6/2024 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 Utah Valley - College Park Center
1/13/2024 Seattle U - College Park Center

