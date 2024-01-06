The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. UT Arlington matchup.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-7.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-6.5) 145.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. SFA Betting Trends

UT Arlington has compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have been an underdog by 7 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

SFA has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, eight out of the 'Jacks' 13 games have hit the over.

