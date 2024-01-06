Saturday's contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 80-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Abilene Christian squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 80, UT Rio Grande Valley 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-9.1)

Abilene Christian (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Abilene Christian's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, while UT Rio Grande Valley's is 5-6-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Vaqueros games have gone over six times. Abilene Christian has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the last 10 games. UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 5.6 points per game, with a -78 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.0 points per game (205th in college basketball), and give up 79.6 per contest (342nd in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley records 35.2 rebounds per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 39.9 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.7 boards per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc (344th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game at 36.2%.

UT Rio Grande Valley wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 14.6 (346th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.7.

