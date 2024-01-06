The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are home in WAC play versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros are shooting 42.5% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 260th.

The Vaqueros put up an average of 74 points per game, just two fewer points than the 76 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 76 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley scores 83.7 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.

In 2023-24 the Vaqueros are conceding 5.4 fewer points per game at home (76) than away (81.4).

UT Rio Grande Valley makes more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (28.6%).

