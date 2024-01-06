The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kavion McClain: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 163rd 75.8 Points Scored 73.4 222nd 280th 75.2 Points Allowed 79.6 340th 289th 33.8 Rebounds 34 286th 247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th 321st 5.6 3pt Made 5 347th 172nd 13.6 Assists 13.5 180th 301st 13.4 Turnovers 14.2 330th

