2024 NCAA Bracketology: UTEP March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on UTEP to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How UTEP ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-7
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|269
UTEP's best wins
UTEP picked up its best win of the season on December 21, when it took down the Wyoming Cowboys, who rank No. 154 in the RPI rankings, 78-67. With 16 points, Tae Hardy was the top scorer versus Wyoming. Second on the team was Zid Powell, with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 67-65 at home over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on December 20
- 71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on November 17
- 75-72 over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on November 21
- 89-76 at home over UCSB (No. 243/RPI) on November 13
- 74-69 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on January 7
UTEP's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-4
- The Miners have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UTEP has been handed the 188th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Miners have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- UTEP has 15 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
UTEP's next game
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. UTEP Miners
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
