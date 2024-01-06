Saturday's contest that pits the UTEP Miners (5-8) against the New Mexico State Aggies (6-7) at Don Haskins Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of UTEP. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Miners earned an 89-62 victory over Southern Utah.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 66, New Mexico State 65

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

When the Miners took down the UMKC Kangaroos, who are ranked No. 250 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 62-60, it was their best win of the season so far.

UTEP has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Miners are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most losses.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 250) on November 11

89-62 at home over Southern Utah (No. 261) on December 30

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 288) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Jane Asinde: 15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Mahri Petree: 7.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

7.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Delma Zita: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners are being outscored by 3.5 points per game with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (134th in college basketball) and allow 72.3 per outing (317th in college basketball).

