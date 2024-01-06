UTEP vs. New Mexico State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (4-8) play the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) in a matchup of CUSA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UTEP Players to Watch
- Erin Wilson: 12.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jane Asinde: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delma Zita: 5.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Molly Kaiser: 14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabou Gueye: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sylena Peterson: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ene Adams: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaila Harding: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
