The UTEP Miners (4-8) play the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) in a matchup of CUSA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

UTEP Players to Watch

Erin Wilson: 12.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jane Asinde: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Adhel Tac: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mahri Petree: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Delma Zita: 5.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Molly Kaiser: 14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabou Gueye: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sylena Peterson: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Ene Adams: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaila Harding: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

