Saturday's game that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) against the Wichita State Shockers (5-9) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Last time out, the Roadrunners lost 82-54 to East Carolina on Tuesday.

UTSA vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 68, Wichita State 62

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

On November 15, the Roadrunners captured their best win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.

UTSA has three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 175) on November 15

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 191) on November 10

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 18

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 216) on December 3

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 297) on November 25

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.7 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Elyssa Coleman: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.9 FG% Sidney Love: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 45.3 FG% Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 62.8 points per game to rank 244th in college basketball while giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball) and have a -28 scoring differential overall.

The Roadrunners are scoring 67.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 60.8 points per contest.

UTSA is ceding 63.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.8).

