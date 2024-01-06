Saturday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) and St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) matching up at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Villanova vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 74, St. John's 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-4.4)

Villanova (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Villanova is 6-6-0 against the spread, while St. John's ATS record this season is 8-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 4-8-0 and the Red Storm are 8-6-0. Villanova has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. St. John's has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (226th in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Villanova wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It is collecting 38.5 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.1 per contest.

Villanova hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (192nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per game its opponents make at a 33.3% rate.

The Wildcats average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (130th in college basketball), and give up 84.9 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball).

Villanova wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 9.9 (43rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and allowing 69.9 per outing, 151st in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential.

The 41.4 rebounds per game St. John's accumulates rank 24th in the country, 7.4 more than the 34 its opponents grab.

St. John's makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

St. John's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

