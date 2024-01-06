Saturday's game between the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) and the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Texas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Mountaineers secured a 68-53 win against Cincinnati. The Longhorns are coming off of a 74-47 win over Texas Tech in their most recent game on Wednesday. Kyah Watson's team-high 14 points paced the Mountaineers in the victory. Madison Booker's team-high 18 points paced the Longhorns in the win.

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Top 25 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

On December 4 versus the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings, the Mountaineers claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-65 victory at home.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

The Mountaineers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 35) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 49) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 91) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 110) on November 24

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 172) on December 18

Texas Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Longhorns beat the No. 12 UConn Huskies, 80-68, on December 3.

The Longhorns have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 109) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 113) on December 27

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +365 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.1 points per game. They're putting up 81.8 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are giving up 53.7 per contest to rank 21st in college basketball.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +523 scoring differential, topping opponents by 34.9 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and are giving up 55.9 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

The Longhorns are posting 91.7 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.9 more than their average for the season (90.8).

