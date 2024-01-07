Brandin Cooks has a favorable matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Commanders give up 259.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Cooks has 618 yards on 48 catches and seven TDs. He has been targeted 73 times, and posts 41.2 yards receiving per game.

Cooks vs. the Commanders

Cooks vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD Nine players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD receptions to six opposing players on the season.

Cooks will square off against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders concede 259.3 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Commanders have given up 35 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL teams.

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Cooks Receiving Insights

Cooks, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 15 games this season.

Cooks has been targeted on 73 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He is averaging 8.5 yards per target (41st in NFL play), averaging 618 yards on 73 passes thrown his way.

Cooks has seven games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (15.6% of his team's 45 offensive TDs).

Cooks has been targeted nine times in the red zone (9.7% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

