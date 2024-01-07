The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 122 - Spurs 108

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cavaliers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-13.9)

Cavaliers (-13.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Cavaliers' .543 ATS win percentage (19-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .412 mark (14-20-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

San Antonio covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (50%).

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (21 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 14-6, a better mark than the Spurs have posted (4-29) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (111.2 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (122.9).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (43.0 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (46.7).

The Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists (29.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in committing them (14.9 per game). And it is ranked 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

