Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has a good matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are giving up the second-most passing yards in the league, 259.3 per game.

Lamb has a team-best 1,651-yard year thus far (103.2 yards per game), with 10 touchdowns. He has hauled in 122 balls on 168 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lamb and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamb vs. the Commanders

Lamb vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 65.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 65.8 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed nine opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

28 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD receptions to six opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is conceding 259.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 35 this season (2.2 per game).

Watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 89.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lamb with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lamb Receiving Insights

In nine of 16 games this season, Lamb has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Lamb has been targeted on 168 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (29.3% target share).

He has been targeted 168 times, averaging 9.8 yards per target (15th in NFL).

In nine of 16 games this season, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (26.7% of his team's 45 offensive TDs).

With 26 red zone targets, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 17 TAR / 13 REC / 227 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 118 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 17 TAR / 12 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.