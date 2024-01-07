Should you bet on CeeDee Lamb hitting paydirt in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Odds to score a TD this game: -154 (Bet $15.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb's 1,651 yards receiving (103.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Cowboys. He's been targeted on 168 occasions, and has registered 122 catches and 10 TDs.

In nine of 16 games this season, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1 Week 14 Eagles 10 6 71 1 Week 15 @Bills 10 7 53 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 10 6 118 1 Week 17 Lions 17 13 227 1

