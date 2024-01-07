In Week 18 action at FedExField, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Washington Commanders defense and Jartavius Martin. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Dallas receivers against the Commanders' secondary.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 245.7 15.4 1 16 15.30

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 122 catches for 1,651 yards (103.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

In the air, Dallas has thrown for the fourth-highest number of yards in the league at 4,088, or 255.5 per game.

The Cowboys are third-best in the league in points scored per game, at 29.4.

Dallas is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Cowboys pass the ball more often than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 93 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

Jartavius Martin & the Commanders' Defense

Jartavius Martin has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 259.3 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st in the NFL with 7.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this season, the Commanders' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 30.0 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 6,172 total yards allowed (385.8 per game).

Washington has allowed nine players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jartavius Martin Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Jartavius Martin Rec. Targets 168 25 Def. Targets Receptions 122 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1651 36 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.2 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 634 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 26 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 1 Interceptions

