Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly Women's CUSA Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of CUSA and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
CUSA Power Rankings
1. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: L 68-59 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 68-66 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 66-62 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. Liberty
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 68-66 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. Florida International
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: W 75-50 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Mexico State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: L 81-72 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. UTEP
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 81-72 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: L 75-50 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: L 66-62 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
