Searching for an updated view of CUSA and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 26-4

10-4 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: L 68-59 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

10-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 68-66 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-9 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 66-62 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Liberty

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-11 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 68-66 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Florida International

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

10-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: W 75-50 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. New Mexico State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-8 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: L 81-72 vs UTEP

Next Game

Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. UTEP

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-18

6-8 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 81-72 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-8 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: L 75-50 vs Florida International

Next Game

Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Sam Houston

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-8 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: L 66-62 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game