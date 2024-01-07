Dak Prescott will be facing the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Prescott, who has amassed 4,237 passing yards (264.8 per game) this year, has connected on 68.4% of his throws, with 32 TDs and eight picks. With 242 yards on 55 attempts and two TDs, Prescott also has contributed on the ground.

Prescott vs. the Commanders

Prescott vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD Washington has allowed six opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Commanders have allowed 15 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

12 opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Washington in 2023.

The Commanders have allowed five opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 259.3 passing yards the Commanders allow per contest makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the league by conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (35 total passing TDs).

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 269.5 (-115)

269.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-189)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has gone over his passing yards total 10 times this season (62.5%).

The Cowboys, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.7% of the time while running 43.3%.

Prescott's 7.6 yards per attempt rank fifth in the league.

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in 14 of 16 games, including multiple TDs 10 times.

He has 75.6% of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (34).

Prescott has passed 92 times out of his 554 total attempts while in the red zone (48.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has hit the rushing yards over in eight of 16 opportunities (50.0%).

Prescott has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 13 carries in the red zone (13.4% of his team's 97 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 26-for-38 / 345 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 20-for-32 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-34 / 134 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-39 / 271 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 29-for-41 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.