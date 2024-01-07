Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 18?
In the Week 18 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Dak Prescott get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)
- Prescott has taken 55 carries for 242 yards (15.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Prescott has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
Dak Prescott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|22
|32
|331
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|29
|41
|299
|3
|0
|7
|23
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|24
|39
|271
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|21
|34
|134
|0
|1
|4
|27
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|20
|32
|253
|2
|0
|5
|25
|0
|Week 17
|Lions
|26
|38
|345
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
