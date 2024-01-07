In the Week 18 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Dak Prescott get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Prescott has taken 55 carries for 242 yards (15.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Prescott has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Dak Prescott Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Giants 13 24 143 0 0 1 6 0 Week 2 Jets 31 38 255 2 0 6 14 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 25 40 249 1 1 3 24 0 Week 4 Patriots 28 34 261 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @49ers 14 24 153 1 3 1 2 0 Week 6 @Chargers 21 30 272 1 0 7 40 1 Week 8 Rams 25 31 304 4 1 4 19 0 Week 9 @Eagles 29 44 374 3 0 6 14 0 Week 10 Giants 26 35 404 4 1 2 17 1 Week 11 @Panthers 25 38 189 2 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Commanders 22 32 331 4 0 1 10 0 Week 13 Seahawks 29 41 299 3 0 7 23 0 Week 14 Eagles 24 39 271 2 0 3 11 0 Week 15 @Bills 21 34 134 0 1 4 27 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 20 32 253 2 0 5 25 0 Week 17 Lions 26 38 345 2 1 2 5 0

