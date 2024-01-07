Jake Ferguson will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Ferguson's stat line shows 65 catches for 692 yards and five scores this season. He puts up 43.3 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ferguson and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ferguson vs. the Commanders

Ferguson vs the Commanders (since 2021): 3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 15.3 REC YPG / REC TD Nine players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed six players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 259.3 passing yards the Commanders give up per outing makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Commanders have conceded 35 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd in league play.

Watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Fubo!

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ferguson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson, in eight of 16 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ferguson has been targeted on 96 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (16.7% target share).

He has been targeted 96 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (79th in NFL).

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has five total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 45 offensive TDs).

Ferguson (22 red zone targets) has been targeted 23.7% of the time in the red zone (93 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.