Should you wager on Jalen Tolbert scoring a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert's 33 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 260 yards (20 per game) and one score.

Tolbert, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 51 0 Week 17 Lions 1 1 9 0

