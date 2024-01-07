Will Jalen Tolbert Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 18?
Should you wager on Jalen Tolbert scoring a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets
Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Tolbert's 33 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 260 yards (20 per game) and one score.
- Tolbert, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Jalen Tolbert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|4
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|53
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|5
|3
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Giants
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|5
|2
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|3
|2
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|51
|0
|Week 17
|Lions
|1
|1
|9
|0
