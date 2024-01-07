Jeremy Sochan will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sochan, in his most recent game (January 4 loss against the Bucks), produced nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Sochan, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 11.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.9 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.9 PRA -- 20.3 21.1 PR -- 16.3 17.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Sochan is responsible for taking 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

He's taken 2.5 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers allow 24.5 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 27 10 4 2 0 0 0 12/12/2022 18 2 3 3 0 0 0

