Matt Fitzpatrick is in the field at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii for the 2024 The Sentry, taking place from January 4-7.

Looking to place a bet on Matt Fitzpatrick at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Matt Fitzpatrick Insights

Fitzpatrick has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in nine of his last 20 rounds played.

Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 in each of his past three tournaments.

Fitzpatrick hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 21 -7 278 1 15 3 7 $9M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Fitzpatrick finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,596 yards, Plantation Course at Kapalua is set up as a par-73 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,001 yards.

Plantation Course at Kapalua has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Fitzpatrick has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 89th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 79th percentile on par 4s at the Hero World Challenge, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 32 holes.

Fitzpatrick shot better than only 21% of the field at the Hero World Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.7 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Fitzpatrick fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the tournament average was four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Fitzpatrick recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.1).

Fitzpatrick's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were more than the field average of 7.5.

At that last tournament, Fitzpatrick carded a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Fitzpatrick ended the Hero World Challenge with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 9.5 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Fitzpatrick recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 2.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.