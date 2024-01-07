The Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) bring a seven-game win streak into a home contest against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

SMU has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, three out of the Mustangs' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate Memphis considerably higher (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (38th).

The Tigers' national championship odds are the same now (+6000) compared to the beginning of the season (+6000).

With odds of +6000, Memphis has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.