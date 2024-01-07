The North Texas Eagles (11-3) look to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

The Owls score only 0.9 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (60.1).

Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

North Texas' record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.

The 75.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 13.5 more points than the Owls allow (61.6).

When North Texas scores more than 61.6 points, it is 11-1.

Florida Atlantic has a 5-7 record when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.

The Eagles are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls concede to opponents (36.7%).

The Owls make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Schedule