Sunday's game at Moody Coliseum has the SMU Mustangs (7-6) squaring off against the Rice Owls (7-5) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 victory for SMU, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Owls enter this game after a 76-64 win over Wichita State on Wednesday.

Rice vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Rice vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 68, Rice 66

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls took down the Saint Mary's Gaels in a 73-62 win on November 19. It was their signature win of the season.

Rice has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 170) on November 19

84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 175) on December 2

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 206) on November 9

76-64 at home over Wichita State (No. 220) on January 3

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 317) on November 6

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (29-for-86) Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 69.9 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and allowing 62 per contest, 132nd in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

The Owls score 75 points per game at home, and 62.8 on the road.

In 2023-24 Rice is giving up 3.1 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than on the road (63.8).

