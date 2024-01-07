Russell Henley is in the field at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii for the 2024 The Sentry, taking place from January 4-7.

Looking to bet on Russell Henley at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Henley Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Henley has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Henley finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average five times.

This week Henley is trying for his sixth top-20 finish in a row.

Henley hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 19 -8 275 0 16 2 4 $5.3M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Henley has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

Henley made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Henley finished 30th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,596-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Plantation Course at Kapalua has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that Henley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,282 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 95th percentile on par 4s at The RSM Classic, averaging 3.72 strokes on those 46 holes.

Henley shot better than 47% of the competitors at The RSM Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.6 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Henley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Henley carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.5).

Henley's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the tournament average of 7.1.

At that most recent outing, Henley had a bogey or worse on two of 46 par-4s (the field averaged 3.4).

Henley ended The RSM Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 10 par-5 holes.

The field at The RSM Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.