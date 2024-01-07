Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Auburn

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win SEC: +300
  • Overall Rank: 4th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
  • Last Game: W 83-51 vs Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +240
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 90-64 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Alabama

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +525
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 78-75 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +375
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
  • Last Game: W 87-85 vs Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Missouri
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Florida

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: L 87-85 vs Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
  • Last Game: L 68-62 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: L 68-53 vs LSU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
  • Last Game: W 68-62 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Georgia

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win SEC: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
  • Last Game: W 75-68 vs Missouri

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win SEC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 80th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
  • Last Game: L 90-64 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win SEC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
  • Last Game: L 83-51 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. LSU

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win SEC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
  • Last Game: W 68-53 vs Texas A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Missouri

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win SEC: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
  • Last Game: L 75-68 vs Georgia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-26
  • Odds to Win SEC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 193rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
  • Last Game: L 78-75 vs Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.