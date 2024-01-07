The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will aim to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have won four games in a row.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The Mustangs score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up.

SMU is 6-1 when it scores more than 72.7 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

The Mustangs conceded fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (83.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer treys on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.0%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

