The Memphis Tigers (10-2, 0-0 AAC) play the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

  • Zhuric Phelps: 14.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 8.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyreek Smith: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

SMU vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank
85th 79.2 Points Scored 76.4 143rd
229th 72.8 Points Allowed 62.2 16th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 40.4 48th
209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.9 56th
137th 8 3pt Made 7.8 148th
248th 12.5 Assists 16.2 55th
228th 12.3 Turnovers 12.2 219th

