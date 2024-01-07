The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 236.5.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -10.5 236.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 16 games this season that ended with a combined score over 236.5 points.

San Antonio has had an average of 234.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

San Antonio is 14-20-0 against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been victorious in four, or 12.1%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +360 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 21.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 10 28.6% 113.1 224.3 111.4 234.3 224.5 Spurs 16 47.1% 111.2 224.3 122.9 234.3 233.3

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Spurs' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.412) at home (7-10-0 record) and away (7-10-0).

The Spurs score only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (111.4).

San Antonio has put together a 10-9 ATS record and a 5-14 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Spurs and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 14-20 6-4 21-13 Cavaliers 19-16 1-1 18-17

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Spurs Cavaliers 111.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 10-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 5-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 122.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 1-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-4

