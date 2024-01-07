The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 5-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.0% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Spurs score an average of 111.2 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 111.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 5-14 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs put up 115.2 points per game, 7.9 more than on the road (107.3). On defense they give up 124.6 points per game at home, 3.4 more than away (121.2).

In 2023-24 San Antonio is conceding 3.4 more points per game at home (124.6) than on the road (121.2).

The Spurs collect 3.4 more assists per game at home (30.8) than away (27.4).

Spurs Injuries