Jarrett Allen and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (5-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSW

BSOH, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Spurs fell to the Bucks 125-121. With 34 points, Devin Vassell was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 34 6 4 1 0 6 Victor Wembanyama 27 9 1 1 5 2 Tre Jones 18 5 6 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Keldon Johnson chips in with 17.5 points per game, plus 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists.

Vassell provides the Spurs 18.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs get 10.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

Tre Jones averages 8.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field.

Watch Donovan Mitchell, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 18.8 3.3 3.5 1.6 0.3 2.7 Victor Wembanyama 13.7 5.4 2.4 0.5 2.9 1.2 Keldon Johnson 16.5 6.1 2.5 0.7 0.0 1.2 Jeremy Sochan 11.3 5.9 3.9 0.6 0.4 1.1 Tre Jones 9.2 3.3 4.7 0.7 0.0 0.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.