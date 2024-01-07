Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Sun Belt Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Sun Belt this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. James Madison
- Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: L 81-71 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: South Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: L 66-62 vs Troy
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Louisiana
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: W 85-77 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Troy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Troy
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: W 66-62 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Marshall
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 79-75 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: W 90-75 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. South Alabama
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: L 90-76 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ James Madison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Georgia State
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: W 90-76 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Old Dominion
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: W 81-71 vs James Madison
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UL Monroe
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Texas State
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: L 79-75 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: L 90-75 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: L 85-77 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: L 76-68 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Miss
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 2-13 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: W 76-68 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marshall
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
