Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 18?
Will Tony Pollard cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, Pollard, has carried the ball 235 times for 935 yards (58.4 per game), with five touchdowns.
- Pollard has also caught 53 passes for 295 yards (18.4 per game).
- Pollard has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Tony Pollard Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|16
|59
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|11
|52
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|12
|38
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|Lions
|16
|49
|0
|1
|0
|0
Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.