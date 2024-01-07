Sunday's game between the UTEP Miners (8-7) and Chicago State Cougars (7-14) going head to head at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The game has no line set.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 71, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-7.2)

UTEP (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

UTEP has a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Chicago State, who is 10-10-0 ATS. The Miners have gone over the point total in four games, while Cougars games have gone over eight times. UTEP is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games, while Chicago State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 183rd in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 131st in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential overall.

UTEP ranks 267th in the country at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.3 its opponents average.

UTEP makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) at a 28.4% rate (335th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc.

The Miners rank 220th in college basketball by averaging 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 85th in college basketball, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

UTEP wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 13.7 (318th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.5.

