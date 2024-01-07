How to Watch UTEP vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) aim to halt a five-game losing streak when visiting the UTEP Miners (8-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 270th.
- The 75.1 points per game the Miners record are only 4.8 more points than the Cougars give up (70.3).
- UTEP is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UTEP Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, UTEP is posting 26.9 more points per game (84.7) than it is in road games (57.8).
- The Miners allow 68.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.
- UTEP is sinking 5.8 threes per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.0 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|W 78-67
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|L 73-61
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|L 63-53
|Pan American Center
|1/7/2024
|Chicago State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/18/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Don Haskins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.