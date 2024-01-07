The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will aim to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the UTEP Miners (8-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UTEP vs. Chicago State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-10.5) 131.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-9.5) 131.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTEP vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

UTEP has covered just twice in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Miners games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

Chicago State is 8-11-2 ATS this season.

Cougars games have hit the over eight out of 21 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.