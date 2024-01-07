At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, January 7, Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs (5-29) hit the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15). The game starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Victor Wembanyama vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 1234.3 1160.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.1 44.6 Fantasy Rank 14 19

Victor Wembanyama vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama provides the Spurs 19.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks (first in league).

The Spurs' -396 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.2 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 122.9 per outing (27th in league).

San Antonio loses the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 43 rebounds per game, 22nd in the league, while its opponents pull down 46.7.

The Spurs hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 34.2% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 14.3 per outing their opponents make, shooting 38.9% from deep.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 14.9 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell's numbers for the season are 27.6 points, 5.6 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

The Cavaliers' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (21st in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per outing (sixth in the league).

Cleveland wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is pulling down 44.8 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.3 per outing.

The Cavaliers hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (21st in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 their opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland forces 13.6 turnovers per game (12th in the league) while committing 13.4 (19th in NBA action).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game -6.6 4.8 Usage Percentage 30.3% 31.6% True Shooting Pct 53.8% 58.7% Total Rebound Pct 18.6% 8.4% Assist Pct 15.8% 25.4%

