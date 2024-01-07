Victor Wembanyama vs. Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, January 7, Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs (5-29) hit the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15). The game starts at 1:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSSW
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Victor Wembanyama vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Donovan Mitchell
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1234.3
|1160.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41.1
|44.6
|Fantasy Rank
|14
|19
Victor Wembanyama vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights
Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs
- Wembanyama provides the Spurs 19.2 points, 10.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks (first in league).
- The Spurs' -396 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.2 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 122.9 per outing (27th in league).
- San Antonio loses the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 43 rebounds per game, 22nd in the league, while its opponents pull down 46.7.
- The Spurs hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 34.2% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 14.3 per outing their opponents make, shooting 38.9% from deep.
- San Antonio loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 14.9 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.
Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell's numbers for the season are 27.6 points, 5.6 assists and 5.4 boards per game.
- The Cavaliers' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (21st in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per outing (sixth in the league).
- Cleveland wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is pulling down 44.8 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.3 per outing.
- The Cavaliers hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (21st in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 their opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.
- Cleveland forces 13.6 turnovers per game (12th in the league) while committing 13.4 (19th in NBA action).
Victor Wembanyama vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Donovan Mitchell
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-6.6
|4.8
|Usage Percentage
|30.3%
|31.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|53.8%
|58.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|18.6%
|8.4%
|Assist Pct
|15.8%
|25.4%
