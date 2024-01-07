Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly Women's WAC Power Rankings
See how each WAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Other Conference Power Rankings
- Click here for A-10 Power Rankings
- Click here for Big Sky Power Rankings
- Click here for MWC Power Rankings
- Click here for Patriot Power Rankings
- Click here for Big South Power Rankings
- Click here for OVC Power Rankings
- Click here for Ivy League Power Rankings
- Click here for Big East Power Rankings
- Click here for MAC Power Rankings
- Click here for ASUN Power Rankings
WAC Power Rankings
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 73-48 vs Utah Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
2. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: W 94-79 vs Seattle U
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. SFA
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: L 81-62 vs UT Arlington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: W 81-62 vs SFA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Valley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-12
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: W 62-53 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: L 73-48 vs Grand Canyon
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: W 71-58 vs Utah Valley
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: L 73-49 vs UT Arlington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: L 62-53 vs Abilene Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seattle U
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
10. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: L 71-58 vs Southern Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
11. Seattle U
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: L 94-79 vs Cal Baptist
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.