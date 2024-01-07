See how each WAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 27-3

12-3 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 73-48 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 26-3

12-1 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: W 94-79 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tarleton State

@ Tarleton State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. SFA

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-11

9-6 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: L 81-62 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. UT Arlington

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 18-12

6-8 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: W 81-62 vs SFA

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Valley

@ Utah Valley Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-12

6-6 | 14-12 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: W 62-53 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

Opponent: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. Utah Tech

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-7 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: L 73-48 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Southern Utah

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-9 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: W 71-58 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Tarleton State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: L 73-49 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 5-24

1-12 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: L 62-53 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seattle U

@ Seattle U Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. Utah Valley

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

5-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 71-58 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: UT Arlington

UT Arlington Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Seattle U

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-12 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: L 94-79 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game