Incarnate Word vs. Lamar January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Southland slate includes the Lamar Cardinals (5-7, 0-0 Southland) against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Stat Comparison
|Lamar Rank
|Lamar AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|47th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|74.9
|184th
|334th
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|78.0
|326th
|78th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|36.5
|190th
|49th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|32nd
|17.1
|Assists
|12.3
|264th
|307th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|14.6
|340th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.