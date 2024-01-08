Monday's Southland slate includes the Lamar Cardinals (5-7, 0-0 Southland) against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

  • Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Josiah Hammons: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shon Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Elijah Davis: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Morgan: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

  • Terry Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Hamilton: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jakevion Buckley: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank
47th 81.8 Points Scored 74.9 184th
334th 79.2 Points Allowed 78.0 326th
78th 39.2 Rebounds 36.5 190th
49th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th
69th 8.8 3pt Made 8.4 100th
32nd 17.1 Assists 12.3 264th
307th 13.5 Turnovers 14.6 340th

