Prairie View A&M vs. Southern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Southern (-6.5)
|144.5
|-260
|+205
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Betting Trends
- Prairie View A&M has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in six of those games.
- Southern has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.