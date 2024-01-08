Monday's game that pits the Southern Jaguars (3-9) against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) at F. G. Clark Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-53 in favor of Southern, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 8.

The Panthers head into this game after an 82-54 loss to Grambling on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 71, Prairie View A&M 53

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

Against the McNeese Cowgirls on November 12, the Panthers picked up their signature win of the season, an 85-70 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Desiree Lewis: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46 FG% Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 47.7 FG%

7.3 PTS, 47.7 FG% Jada Roberson: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Gerlyn Smith: 7.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 65.3 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per contest (275th in college basketball). They have a -39 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Panthers are averaging 25.9 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (53.5).

Prairie View A&M concedes 55.2 points per game at home, and 80.2 on the road.

